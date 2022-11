Nov. 8 ELECTION: Beauregard Parish School Board results

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Voters in Beauregard Parish elected school board members to five districts Tuesday.

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Member of School Board District 1

Angela M. Deal (R) - 407 (43%)

Scott Sandifer (R) - 544 (57%) - WINNER

Member of School Board District 2

Kimberly Maricle (R) - 396 (32%)

Kristi Carroll Neely (R) - 841 (68%) - WINNER

Member of School Board District 3D

Cassie Guidry Henry (no party) - 119 (15%)

Angela L. Lovely (D) - 185 (24%)

Bryan M. Redler (R) - 483 (61%) - WINNER

Member of School Board District 3E

Justin Holt (no party) - 303 (24%)

David P. Shirley (R) - 955 (76%) - WINNER

Member of School Board District 4A

Tim Delaney (R) - 323 (27%)

Jared Kibodeaux (R) - 875 (73%) - WINNER

