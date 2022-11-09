Mike Francis retains seat on Public Service Commission

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mike Francis was re-elected Tuesday as the District 4 representative on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission.

As of 10:15 p.m. and 852 of 908 precincts reporting, Francis (R) held 59 percent of the vote over challengers Shalon Latour (22 percent) and Keith Bodin (no party).

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

District 4 represents all of Southwest and most of Central Louisiana. All of Southwest Louisiana’s parishes are in District 4, as are all or a portion of 11 other parishes: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula (portion), Evangeline, Grant, Iberia (portion), Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Rapides, Sabine (portion), St. Landry, Vermilion, Vernon

Francis is the incumbent.

Public Service Commissioners have been under pressure to keep electrical bills under control.

Current Commissioners

District 1: Eric Skrmetta

District 2: Craig Greene

District 3: Lambert C. Boissiere, III

District 4: Mike Francis

District 5: Foster Campbell

