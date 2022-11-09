LEGAL CORNER: What can I do if new developments drain onto my property?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I am surrounded by new businesses and new houses that seem to be bringing in a lot of dirt. What can I do, since eventually their land will drain onto mine if built up high enough?

ANSWER: Articles 655 and 656 of the Louisiana Civil Code are on point.

655: “An estate situated below is bound to receive the surface waters that flow naturally from an estate situated above unless an act of man has created the flow.”

656: “The owner of the servient estate may not do anything to prevent the flow of the water. The owner of the dominant estate may not do anything to render the servitude more burdensome.”

Put another way, a landowner, over whose land natural drainage occurs has to live with it. Water from the high ground drains onto low ground, the owner of the low ground cannot challenge, divert or disrupt the drainage.

However, since the law is clear that natural drainage cannot be tampered with, it is implied that unnatural, or man-made (such as when soil is brought in to build up the land, as in the viewer’s case), drainage does not have to be accepted by the neighboring landowner.

So, it would be in the viewer’s best interest to document the situation – starting with written communication with owner of the business of at least the company doing the construction, as well as taking pictures of the dirt being brought it. That way if your drainage situation turns for the worse, you will have the proof of what caused it.

QUESTION: Before Hurricane Laura, there were three duck hunting zones – east, west and coastal. I am told there are now only two, as there used to be, but that the coast is considered all part of the west zone. What is the truth?

ANSWER: First, visit the Wildlife and Fisheries website (www.wlf.la.gov) to view the map for yourself.

It is different than it used to be – the west zone, which includes us because we – Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard – all border Texas, but it does extend to the entire coastal part of Louisiana. Actually for much of the zones, if you head due north from the West Zone you will run into the East Zone – much of the border being Highway 90.

On the website under “Seasons and Regulations,” click “Migratory Game Birds” you should see near the top of the page “Waterfowl/Goose Zone Maps”, and you can view the map in great detail.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.