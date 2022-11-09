50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children

William Smith of Lake Charles
William C. Smith of Lake Charles(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

During their investigation, CPSO detectives learned of a second juvenile victim and found evidence corroborating both victims’ statements, Vincent said.

Detectives spoke with Smith on Nov. 8 and booked him into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on seven counts of felony sexual battery and one count of molestation of a juvenile, Vincent said.

He is being held on $700,000 bond.

