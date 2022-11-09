50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Kamara trial to begin after conclusion of NFL season

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara is unlikely to face any disciplinary actions this season after a Las Vegas judge set a March 1 trial date in connection to an alleged assault outside of a nightclub in February.

The trial date is set after Super Bow LVII on Sun., Feb. 12, and about two weeks before the NFL opens free agency. So far, the allegations, photos, and videos have had no impact on Kamara’s ability to travel and play with the team.

Attorneys will meet again in court before trial on Jan. 23, 2023.

Despite newly leaked video of the incident, in which attorneys for Darnell Greene say their client suffered “disfiguring” facial injuries, the NFL and Saints front offices have refused to comment or take action against the Pro Bowler. Suspensions, fines, and other discipline have always been administered by the NFL after legal proceedings play out.

Kamara’s face is not visible in the video leaked by TMZ and Fox 8 was unable to verify the authenticity of the video. But images from the video appear to match still photos attached as exhibits to a recent lawsuit.

Caption

Greene’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, says he doesn’t know how TMZ got the “apparently authentic” video and told Fox 8 there exists another video in the prosecution’s possession showing Kamara bragging and laughing about the attack after the fact.

“We look forward to presenting this case to a jury and obtaining justice for Mr. Greene,” Buzbee said. “We also hope that the NFL takes note of the egregiousness of Mr. Kamara’s conduct and at some point acts accordingly.”

In the suit, attorneys for Darnell Greene say New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara...
In the suit, attorneys for Darnell Greene say New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara “brutally beat” their client “without justifiable provocation,” causing a disfiguring facial injury.(WVUE)

Greene last month filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Saints star in Orleans Parish Civil District Court. In the suit, attorneys for Greene say Kamara “brutally beat” their client “without justifiable provocation.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Latest News

KPLC's Legal Corner answers viewer's legal questions pertaining to civil matters.
LEGAL CORNER: What can I do if new developments drain onto my property?
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain to accompany a strong cold front Friday night; much chillier weekend
Lake Charles Magnolia Building
Calcasieu property taxes for 2022 due on Dec. 31
Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child returns to SWLA
Operation Christmas Child returns to SWLA
Operation Christmas Child returns to SWLA