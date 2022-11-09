Judge issues scathing rebuke of Houston firm filing over 1,400 last-minute hurricane cases

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to a transcript obtained by The Advocate, federal Judge James D. Cane issued a scathing rebuke of the Houston-based law firm for filing over 1,400 last-minute Hurricane Laura-related cases at the Lake Charles courthouse.

During an October hearing, the judge reportedly warned lawyers from the firm McClenny, Moseley, and Associates, “Tell your partners in Houston stay the frick out of my court with this kind of trash.”

Judge Cane suspects the large number of cases filed in such a short time period is a sign of possible predatory practices by the firm. But representatives with the firm say they use a unique technology that allows them to sort through and file large numbers of cases.

Now, those cases are on hold and under review with the law firm facing hefty fines if it’s found to be preying on hurricane victims.

