Health Headlines: Using A.I. to diagnose a stroke

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. suffers from a stroke and almost 50% of those patients are left disabled for life.

Getting treated for a stroke quickly is vital for survival and better recovery. That’s why neuroradiologists at the University of California are now testing artificial intelligence and machine learning can diagnose strokes even faster.

“The mantra in stroke treatment is time is brain,” says Dr. Jennifer Soun. “Our goal of this research is to actually, hopefully, improve door-to-treatment times by expediting the diagnoses.”

A.I. uses machine learning, instantly comparing a CAT scan, or brain image, of someone in the ER with images of tens of thousands of previous stroke patients.

“These AI tools actually help us by triaging the cases that might demand urgent attention or the positive cases that should go to stroke treatment.”

Just as important as diagnosing a stroke, machine learning will soon be able to rule out problems that mimic a stroke. And it will all be done with an app on the radiologist’s cell phone.

“It can deliver results within seconds.”

And faster treatment could mean the difference between a patient being able to move and speak or not.

The latest studies also show that knowing the early signs of a stroke such as loss of balance, facial paralysis, weakness, and loss of speech, could also help save your life. That’s because patients who arrive at the ER within three hours of their first symptoms often have less disability three months after a stroke than those who receive delayed care.

