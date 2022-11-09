50/50 Thursdays
Foster homes needed for children in Southwest Louisiana

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles branch of the Department of Children and Family Services said they are feeling the double-blow of natural disasters and the pandemic on the amount of available foster homes.

“We’ve lost 60 to 70 foster homes,” child welfare supervisor Stephanie Duplechain said.

There are only currently 139 homes available to the more than 270 children in need in the five-parish region.

“We are at capacity with much if not all of our homes,” Duplechain said. “So, a lot of times we have to look at placing children that come into care in the Lake Charles region, we have to look at placing them outside of the region anywhere in the state.”

She said they are in need of homes for all ages.

“We’re at the critical point where we need homes from babies from zero to 17, infants to teenagers,” Dulpechain said.

Those interested in becoming a foster parent will need to meet certain housing guidelines and complete a background check in addition to an eight-week training course that Duplechain said is now offered virtually.

“Just anyone that is willing to open their hearts and their homes contact us, and once you get started you will be signed a worker, you’ll do the training, the home study,” Duplechain said. “We will work you step by step through the entire process.”

If you are interested in becoming a foster parents call Lake Charles Department of Children and Family Services at 337-491-2470.

