FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain to accompany a strong cold front Friday night; much chillier weekend

Highs by Saturday only warm into the 50s and remain chilly through the end of next week
Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another reminder that we have some big changes ahead in our forecast by Saturday. A strong cold front moves through Friday night, with some rain likely during the evening hours, followed by a plunge in temperatures with Saturday morning starting off in the upper 40s.

Cold front arriving Friday night
Cold front arriving Friday night(KPLC)

The good news for Saturday is the rain looks to come to an end rather early in the morning, leading to the rest of the day featuring clouds, blustery and colder temperatures with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. If we’re lucky, some sunshine could return by afternoon, but clouds will dominate the start of the day.

Quite a drop in temperatures by Saturday
Quite a drop in temperatures by Saturday(KPLC)

This surge of cold Canadian air will establish itself over the region for several days, with nighttime lows Sunday morning even colder, dipping into the upper 30s. Some sunshine returns for Sunday with highs remaining in the upper 50s.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(KPLC)

On top of the colder forecast, more rain is in the forecast for Monday as an upper level disturbance from the west moves overhead. This will send widespread showers back over the state by Monday, combined with morning temperatures in the 40s and highs in the 50s!

Hopefully you have your cold weather gear on the ready, as we aren’t expecting much of a warmup at all next week. Highs only reach in the upper 50s each day through the end of next week!

Nicole
Nicole(KPLC)

Nicole is moving closer to landfall across the southeastern Florida peninsula late tonight before moving northward through the state tomorrow. Widespread wind, surge and heavy rain will accompany its arrival. It then moves up through Georgia tomorrow and up through the Carolinas by Friday. The storm poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

