Eight area runoff races on Dec. 10 ballot
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several runoff races are on the ballot for the Dec. 10 election.
Candidates had to have received 50 percent of the ballot, plus one vote in Tuesday’s election to win outright. There were eight area races in which that did not happen.
CALCASIEU
WESTLAKE MAYOR
- Michael Bergeron (R) – 37%
- Hal McMillin (R) – 48%
IOWA MAYOR
- Paul “Hounddog” Hesse (no party) – 38%
- Douglas Neal Watkins (IND) – 34%
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2
- Raymond Fondel (D) - 35%
- Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) - 43%
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 14
- Jackie Hebert (R) - 32%
- Desmond Wallace (D) - 37%
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 15
- Shawn Baumgarten (R) – 48%
- Liz Long (R) – 28%
WESTLAKE COUNCIL DIVISION A
- Lori Peterson (R) – 31%
- Skeeter Hayes (R) – 30%
JEFF DAVIS
ELTON MAYOR
- Brandon Kelley (R) – 32%
- Kesia Lemoine (IND) – 32%
VERNON
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 3
- Todd Egan (R) – 49%
- Deidra Shell (R) – 44%
