Eight area runoff races on Dec. 10 ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several runoff races are on the ballot for the Dec. 10 election.

Candidates had to have received 50 percent of the ballot, plus one vote in Tuesday’s election to win outright. There were eight area races in which that did not happen.

CALCASIEU

WESTLAKE MAYOR

Michael Bergeron (R) – 37%

Hal McMillin (R) – 48%

IOWA MAYOR

Paul “Hounddog” Hesse (no party) – 38%

Douglas Neal Watkins (IND) – 34%

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2

Raymond Fondel (D) - 35%

Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) - 43%

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 14

Jackie Hebert (R) - 32%

Desmond Wallace (D) - 37%

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 15

Shawn Baumgarten (R) – 48%

Liz Long (R) – 28%

WESTLAKE COUNCIL DIVISION A

Lori Peterson (R) – 31%

Skeeter Hayes (R) – 30%

JEFF DAVIS

ELTON MAYOR

Brandon Kelley (R) – 32%

Kesia Lemoine (IND) – 32%

VERNON

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 3

Todd Egan (R) – 49%

Deidra Shell (R) – 44%

