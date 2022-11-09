Calcasieu results: Riley re-elected mayor of DeQuincy

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Incumbent DeQuincy Mayor Riley Smith was re-elected Tuesday.

The races for mayors of Westlake and Iowa, though, are headed for a Dec. 10 runoff.

Smith (R) defeated Billie Burk Perkins (I) with 77 percent of the ballot (647 votes to 196).

In the race for Mayor of Westlake, Hal McMillin and Michael T. Bergeron are headed for a runoff. McMillin, a former city councilman and police juror, had 48 percent of the ballot (689 votes) and Bergeron, a current councilman, had 37 percent (531 votes). Dan Racca, who is serving as interim mayor, got 15 percent of the ballot (209 votes).

The winner of Dec. 10′s election will replace Bob Hardy, who died while in office.

In the race for mayor of Iowa, incumbent Paul “Hounddog” Hesse (no party) is headed for a runoff with Douglas Neal Watkins (I). Hesse got 38 percent of the ballot (333 votes) to Watkins’ 34 percent (299 votes). Joshua Macer (other) had 28 percent of the ballot (243 votes).

Three parishwide tax renewals passed.

A 4.06-mill, 10-year road and drainage tax renewal passed with 59 percent of the vote (30,343 votes to 20,867).

A 3.49-mill, 10-year juvenile justices services tax renewal passed with 56 percent of the vote (28,454 votes to 22,658.

A 2.48-mill, 10-year health unit tax renewal passed with 58 percent of the vote (29,634 votes to 21,418).

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Chris Wilrye (D) defeated Michael Perez (R) with 72 percent of the ballot (1,023 votes to 399) to retain his spot as Chief of Police of Westlake.

In the race for the Westlake Division A City Council seat, Lori Ellis Peterson (R) (31 percent, 423 votes) and incumbent Skeeter Hayes (R) (30 percent, 406 votes) are headed for a runoff.

In the race for the Westlake Division B City Council seat, Jeremy Cryer (R) defeated Rick Seasock (R) with 73 percent of the ballot (974 votes to 363).

In the race for the Westlake Division C City Council seat, Clayton Rougeou (R) won with 50 percent of the ballot (669 votes), defeating Brian Sacksteder (R) (434 votes) and Bill Trimm (R) (322 votes). Rougeou will replace Michael Bergeron, who is in a runoff for mayor.

In the race for an at-large spot on the DeQuincy City Council, Eddy Dahlquist Jr. defeated incumbent Denise Maddox with 70 percent of the ballot (584 votes to 250).

In the race for the DeQuincy District 3 City Council seat, Cameron Smith (R) defeated Laurie Mueller (R) with 53 percent of the ballot (114 votes to 101).

In the race for the DeQuincy District 4 City Council seat, incumbent Margaret S. Brown (D) defeated Trace Buxton (R) with 74 percent of the ballot (106 votes to 38).

In the race for School Board District 1, incumbent Aaron P. Natali (R) defeated Rick Batchelor (R) with 60 percent of the ballot (2,302 votes to 1,503).

In the race for School Board District 2, Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) won with 43 percent of the ballot (1,338 votes), defeating Christopher Archinard (D) and Raymond Fondel (D). McReynolds will replace Fred Hardy.

In the race for School Board District 6, incumbent Dean Roberts (R) defeated Cassandra Austin (D) with 80 percent of the ballot (3,202 votes to 794).

In the race for School Board District 7, Betty Washington (D) defeated incumbent Mack Dellafosse (D) with 52 percent of the ballot (1,344 votes to 1,256).

In the race for School Board District 10, Tony O’Banion (R) defeated incumbent Alvin Dale Smith (R) with 67 percent of the ballot (2,641 votes to 1,302).

In the race for School Board District 11, Phyllis Stine Ayo (R) defeated Derrick Trahan (R) with 55 percent of the ballot (2,641 votes to 1,302). Ayo will replace Bliss Bujard.

In the race for School Board District 12, incumbent Russell Castille (R) defeated Georgina Graves (IND) with 86 percent of the ballot (2,545 votes to 519).

The race for School Board District 14 will go to a runoff between incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) and Jackie Hebert (R). Wallace had 37 percent of the vote (966 votes) and Hebert had 32 percent (851 votes).

The race for School Board District 15 is also headed for a runoff between Shawn Baumgarten (R), who had 48 percent of the ballot (2,153 votes) and Liz Long, who had 28 percent (1,262 votes).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.