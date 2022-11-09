Calcasieu property taxes for 2022 due on Dec. 31

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso says residents’ 2022 property tax notices are currently being mailed.

The deadline to make payment for the 2022 tax notices without paying any interest or penalty is December 31, 2022. Any payments received after that date will be charged 1% interest per month and will be subject to additional costs mandated by the Louisiana Revised Statutes.

Taxpayers will be able to pay their taxes online or in person at the tax office.

To pay your taxes online you can visit the Sheriff’s Office website HERE and click the button “Pay Taxes Online.” The website accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express cards. You can also view and print your bill from the website.

If you want to pay your taxes in person there are two offices that can take your payment. Representatives will also be traveling to three other locations across the parish in December for individuals who might not be able to travel to the Lake Charles or Sulphur offices.

Lake Charles

The Lake Charles Tax Office is located in the Magnolia Life Building on 1011 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 100.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Payments can be made using cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

Sulphur

The Sulphur Tax Office is located at 1525 Cypress St.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Payments can be made using checks, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. Cash is not accepted at this location.

Temporary Offices

Representatives with the Tax Collector’s Office will be at the following locations from 8:30 to 2 p.m. in December:

Monday, Dec. 5 - DeQuincy Law Enforcement Center on 618 E. Center St.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Vinton Law Enforcement Center on 1302 Center Street

Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Moss Bluff Law Enforcement Center on 115 Bronco Lane

Payments at these locations can be made using cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

For more information on the payment of taxes, you can call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Tax Division at (337) 491-3680.

For more information on assessment, address changes, and homestead, you can call the Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor’s Office at (337) 721-3000.

