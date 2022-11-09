50/50 Thursdays
Bradberry narrowly elected to Third Circuit Court of Appeal

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Guy Bradberry was narrowly elected Tuesday to the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

In a close-fought battle, Bradberry (R) defeated Clayton Davis (R) to move to the appeals court.

Bradberry garnered 51 percent of the ballot (36,007 votes). Davis received 35,016 votes.

Both Bradberry and Davis are long-term judges on the 14th Judicial Court in Calcasieu Parish.

Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Bradberry will replace Billy Ezell.

