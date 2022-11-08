50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Third grader dresses up as his favorite author: his homeroom teacher

Atlanta 3rd grader dresses up as his favorite author: his homeroom teacher
By Sawyer Buccy and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Many people remember that one teacher who changed their lives. One student in Atlanta made sure his teacher knew how much he means to him.

“He is a really inspiring teacher,” said 8-year-old Luke Perry.

Luke knew exactly who he wanted to dress up as for Book Character and Author Day at Morris Brandon Elementary School, Atlanta News First reported.

Dressed in a tan suit, bald cap and a pocket square, Luke paid homage to his homeroom teacher, Joe Freeman.

“He is really good at teaching us. He is always trying to get us ready for fourth grade,” Luke said.

Freeman is a 20-year educator and a firm believer in the power of mentoring.

“I make every child feel heard, feel seen. That has been the goal since the beginning for me,” Freeman said.

Along with connecting with kids in the classroom, Freeman started a children’s book series.

“The first one deals with self-esteem, the second one deals with friendship, the third one deals with a child who is autistic,” he said.

He also started a STEM-focused after-school program, where students learn robotics and engineering.

Freeman has focused his entire career on connecting with kids, and Luke’s Book Character and Author Day outfit was a reminder that his work is making an impact.

“Because of the mentorship, because I am in the building, because I teach, I am in education, because I write books, it allows me to be in front of these kids that sometimes don’t look like me, don’t sound like me, don’t have my background, but they can see themselves in me,” Freeman said.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

An Iowa woman celebrates her 115th birthday, becoming the oldest person in the United States,...
Woman celebrating 115th birthday is oldest living person in the US
An Iowa woman celebrates her 115th birthday, becoming the oldest person in the United States,...
Woman celebrating 115th birthday is oldest living person in the US
Election Day arrives with millions of ballots already cast and candidates making a last push....
Midterms: Balance of power at stake
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida