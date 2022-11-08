SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 7, 2022.

Randy Lewis Young, 55, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Kevin Chase Hannie, 40, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse.

Dan Michael Ball, 26, Vinton: Battery; contempt of court (2 charges); aggravated assault with a firearm.

William Kyler Poluk, 30, Orange, TX: Aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation.

Jaquincey Macall Jack, 20, Ville Platte: Attempted second-degree murder.

Christopher Michael Domingue, 36, Duson: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.

Christopher James Tomplait, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Zachery Deshun Fondel, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); third offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

Danachole Jere Williams, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000; burglary; trespassing.

Ray Carson Wright, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Joseph Harrison Mott, 53, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; burglary; looting.

Kenly Chester July, 42, Lake Charles: Failure to possess a license for home improvement; failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.

Kamran Dean Laughlin, 21, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycle must have reflectors.

