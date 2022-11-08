50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SOWELA Spotlight: Spring 2023 informational session

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve been thinking about a career change for 2023, director of recruitment and career services Joseph Lavergne says SOWELA Technical Community College may be where you want to start.

SOWELA will be holding an informational session on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. for anyone interested in learning more about the college.

Topics at the session will include available programs and career pathways, financial aid and scholarship information, as well as how to register for classes.

SOWELA is also now offering a $500 scholarship for new students on a first come, first served basis for the following programs:

  • Accounting
  • Aviation Maintenance Technology
  • Digital Arts
  • Communication
  • Information Systems Technology
  • Outdoor Power Equipment Technology
  • Surgical Technology
  • Vehicle Maintenance Technology
  • Welding (Oakdale and Jennings locations only)

You can sign up for the informational session on their website HERE.

Registration is currently open for the Spring 2023 semester.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 7, 2022
Election Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unseasonably warm start to the week will end with heavy coats by the weekend
Dense Fog Advisory
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday Weather
Green Coast Enterprises said if all stays on track, construction will start as early as summer...
New Orleans real estate developer invest in vacant Downtown Lake Charles building