SOWELA Spotlight: Spring 2023 informational session

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve been thinking about a career change for 2023, director of recruitment and career services Joseph Lavergne says SOWELA Technical Community College may be where you want to start.

SOWELA will be holding an informational session on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. for anyone interested in learning more about the college.

Topics at the session will include available programs and career pathways, financial aid and scholarship information, as well as how to register for classes.

SOWELA is also now offering a $500 scholarship for new students on a first come, first served basis for the following programs:

Accounting

Aviation Maintenance Technology

Digital Arts

Communication

Information Systems Technology

Outdoor Power Equipment Technology

Surgical Technology

Vehicle Maintenance Technology

Welding (Oakdale and Jennings locations only)

You can sign up for the informational session on their website HERE.

Registration is currently open for the Spring 2023 semester.

