Southwest Louisiana heads to the polls for election day

Election Day
Election Day(MGN)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Voters across the country head to the polls today for midterm elections.

While control of the House and the Senate hang in the balance, there are also a lot of local races on everyone’s ballot.

For specifics on individual ballots and polling locations, visit the Secretary of State’s voter portal HERE.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Louisiana voters will be voting for a U.S. Senator and weighing eight amendments. Sen. John Kennedy is the incumbent.

Here in Southwest Louisiana, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins will be defending his seat against seven challengers.

The area will also be choosing a new judge on the Third Circuit Court of Appeal and deciding whether to re-elect Mike Francis as a Public Service Commissioner.

Parishes will also be voting for various local seats and taxes.

Elizabeth mayoral candidates outline plans to grow the town