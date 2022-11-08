50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria

(WAFB / KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. The shooting involved a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and resulted in the death of Derrick J. Kittling, 45, of Alexandria.

According to LSP’s investigation, an RPSO deputy conducted a traffic stop with Kittling on 7th Street near Broadway Avenue. LSP said this led to a fight between the two, which resulted in Kittling gaining control of the deputy’s taser. As their struggle continued, the deputy fired his weapon, striking Kittling. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but ultimately passed away.

The investigation remains ongoing, with further information to be released in coordination with the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time. LSP continues to be the lead investigative agency in this shooting.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP through the Louisiana State Police Evidence Submission Portal. In addition, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system HERE or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Related:
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Tiger Woods visits Coushatta
Tiger Woods at Coushatta for son’s tournament in Kinder
Holden Hoggatt
Rep. Higgins attempts to hold off fellow Republican, hold Congressional seat
Election Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unseasonably warm start to the week will end with heavy coats by the weekend
Louisiana Senate race
John Kennedy attempts to hold senate seat, avoid runoff election