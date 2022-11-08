McNeese Women’s Basketball begins 2022-23 season with blowout win vs. Ecclesia College

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese women’s basketball team got their 2022-23 season started on Monday morning in the Legacy Center as they hosted the Ecclesia College Lions. The Cowgirls entered the season with two players (Kaili Chamberlin, and Desirae Hansen) on the Southland Conference preseason teams, and on Monday they began their season with a bang.

The Cowgirls got out to a huge lead right after tip-off as they led 25-0 just four minutes and 19 seconds into the ballgame, and were up 39-10 after the first quarter, 59-16 at halftime, 83-20 at the end of the third quarter, and went onto win the game 110-26.

It was a phenomenal showing for the Cowgirls as all 15 of their players saw the court, 14 of their 15 players scored, and they had five players in the double-digits for points scored.

McNeese top performers:

#30 Paris Mullins: 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block

#2 Kaili Chamberlin: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals

#3 Stephanie Guihon: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

#24 Divine Tanks: 10 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

#13 Alicja Falkowska: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal

In addition to McNeese’s incredible job of scoring, they did a phenomenal job defensively as well as they forced the Lions to commit 28 turnovers with 21 steals, and five blocks, and Cowgirls head coach Lynn Kennedy was thrilled with the play of his team in game one.

“We talked about it all week leading up to this game, just our intensity to start, and I just loved how we started the game, I thought defensively we had the intensity we needed, we boxed out, even though we gave up the first offensive rebound on their first possession, after that we locked down on the boards, you could see that overall in the rebounds, and their offensive rebounds too, and then offensively I thought it was clicking early on. We didn’t have a lot of games last year where we were aggressive offensively to start the games, usually we had to kind of work our way into games, but as you can see with this team, we have so many weapons that it allows us to have that fire right from the beginning, both offensively and defensively, and I think it was, for the first game, having a great atmosphere with the kids game, probably more than I could expect from this game” said head coach Lynn Kennedy about the Cowgirls’ game one performance.

The Cowgirls will return to the Legacy Center on Thursday, when they host The University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley at 7:00pm.

