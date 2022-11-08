Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of conversations and debates, Election Day is finally here and Lake Area residents are taking full advantage of their right to vote.

They joined voters across the country who headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote.

Court of Clerk Lynn Jones explained how important it is to be part of the community and use your voice to vote.

“Everything on the ballot today can somehow affect your quality of life,” Jones said.

If you are headed out to the polls it’s good to remember to check your voting locations.

Some polling locations were relocated due to construction and repairs from Hurricane Laura.

“The most important thing is to make sure you know where you are voting,” Jones said. “There are some precincts that the location of the machines are in a different location on that facility, so look for the red, white, and blue signs.”

He also encouraged people to fill out a sample ballot before making a stop at the voting polls.

There are eight amendments on Tuesday’s ballot - Louisiana voters will vote on 11 constitutional amendments this year, with three more on December’s ballot.

The 11 amendments have each passed the Louisiana House and Senate with a two-thirds vote.

Some of these amendments may be confusing so it’s better to study the ballot before you go.

One voter, Kerry Onxley, told KPLC, “I hope the candidates or the amendments that we are voting for work for the American people, for the public, doing what they are supposed to do.”

