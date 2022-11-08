50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote

Locally Heavy Rain Potential
By Angelica Butine
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of conversations and debates, Election Day is finally here and Lake Area residents are taking full advantage of their right to vote.

They joined voters across the country who headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote.

Court of Clerk Lynn Jones explained how important it is to be part of the community and use your voice to vote.

“Everything on the ballot today can somehow affect your quality of life,” Jones said.

If you are headed out to the polls it’s good to remember to check your voting locations.

Some polling locations were relocated due to construction and repairs from Hurricane Laura.

“The most important thing is to make sure you know where you are voting,” Jones said. “There are some precincts that the location of the machines are in a different location on that facility, so look for the red, white, and blue signs.”

He also encouraged people to fill out a sample ballot before making a stop at the voting polls.

There are eight amendments on Tuesday’s ballot - Louisiana voters will vote on 11 constitutional amendments this year, with three more on December’s ballot.

The 11 amendments have each passed the Louisiana House and Senate with a two-thirds vote.

Some of these amendments may be confusing so it’s better to study the ballot before you go.

One voter, Kerry Onxley, told KPLC, “I hope the candidates or the amendments that we are voting for work for the American people, for the public, doing what they are supposed to do.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Polls are open and Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote.
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Weather - VOD - clipped version
Mississippi man accused of video voyeruism in Sulphur
Mississippi man accused of video voyeurism in Sulphur
Constitutional amendment explainers for Nov. 8 election 1 - 4
Constitutional amendment explainers for Nov. 8 election
Constitutional amendment explainers for Nov. 8 election 1 - 4
Constitutional amendment explainers for Nov. 8 election 1 - 4