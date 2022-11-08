If you’re voting on Election Day, here are some tips to help it go smoothly

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday is the big day, your last chance to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Here are some tips to help make sure it goes smoothly.

You’ve registered to vote, and all is in place to cast your ballot. First, make sure to bring your photo ID.

Also, don’t wait until you are in the voting booth to read the amendments. That will result in long lines, as Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones explained.

“My advice is do your homework before you come, fill out a sample ballot, and if you do that you could be in and out within two minutes,” Jones said.

Make sure you know where your precinct is. There have been a lot of changes, including some announced just last week in Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes.

You can call the registrar, or check the Geaux Vote app. It’ll ask you to input your birthday, your name and your address.

It’s also important to follow rules such as not to wear a candidate cap or t-shirt inside a polling place. That would be considered electioneering and is not allowed within 600 feet of a polling place.

“We will not allow any type of campaigning around or near the poll,” Jones said.

When it comes to voter integrity Jones says Louisiana is seventh in the nation due to its checks and balances and laws.

“If you wrongfully try to do something it’s going to be caught,” said Jones.

Anyone deliberately up to no good would be referred to the Calcasieu D.A. Stephen Dwight.

“We want everyone to abide by the laws. If anyone’s going to commit fraud or election fraud here in Calcasieu Parish, we’re going to pursue those charges. Because we want safe and fair elections here in Calcasieu, and throughout our state and throughout our country,” said Dwight.

Dwight says he will have attorneys on standby to assist poll commissioners or other election officials if anything comes up, they need help with.

Jones also encourages people to thank the commissioners serving when they go to the polls. He said they couldn’t have elections without their help.

There is still a need for more people to serve as election commissioners, who receive $200 per election. The commissioner in charge gets $250.

Also, Jones says if someone goes into the voting booth and thinks they have the wrong ballot, they should talk to a commissioner before hitting the “cast ballot” button. If you cast your vote, Jones says they can’t help you.

