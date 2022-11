Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Secretary of State’s GeauxVote app and online portal report that they are currently experiencing technical difficulties on election day.

The GeauxVote app, online portal, and Elections hotline are currently experiencing technical difficulties. If you have questions, please contact your parish registrar of voters or email elections@sos.la.gov. — La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) November 8, 2022

If you need a preview of what’s on your ballot you can find a listing of each parish’s ballot here:

CALCASIEU

ALLEN

BEAUREGARD

CAMERON

JEFF DAVIS

VERNON

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.