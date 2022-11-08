50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm days are numbered as a long duration cooldown arrives by Saturday

Big changes by the weekend
By Ben Terry
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our warmest days are quickly coming to an end by Saturday as a strong cold front moves through the area, dropping highs by 20+ degrees compared to the near 80 degree high we’ll see on Friday. Weekend highs stay in the 50s while some rain comes into the mix as well early Saturday.

In the meantime, another round of fog will be possible overnight so be prepared for that as you head out the door for work and school Wednesday morning. Low temperatures in the 60s will again quickly warm into the middle 80s thanks to another day of sunshine and light easterly winds.

Highs versus average
Highs versus average(KPLC)

Highs remain warmer through Friday although mornings are forecast to cool off a bit more by Thursday and Friday mornings, dropping into the middle 50s with highs near 80. Rain chances remain slim on Friday as the front moves in, but a few spotty showers are possible by Friday afternoon ahead of the front.

Temperatures tumble Friday night, dropping into the 40s for Saturday morning with the best rain chances coming behind the front. This means the rain falls in combination with the cool temperatures, making for a wet and colder start to Saturday morning. As showers exit through the day, clouds will linger, keeping highs in the 50s.

This cooler pattern change will continue through next week thanks to a big dip in the jet stream and upper level trough that establishes itself over the region through the end of next week. Highs will struggle to warm much above 60 degrees with lows at night in the lower 40s. More showers return to the forecast next week as well.

Tropical Tracker
Tropical Tracker(KPLC)

Tropical Storm Nicole continues to threaten the eastern Florida Peninsula with landfall expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a category one hurricane. It will eventually work its way up the eastern seaboard through the weekend but poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

