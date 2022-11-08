50/50 Thursdays
Bus driver following GPS takes students to wrong state

The wrong-way bus ride went on for nearly an hour until at least one parent tracked the bus down. (WJAR, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By WJAR Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:45 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A series of wrong turns caused quite a panic when a new school bus driver accidentally took her students to an entirely different state.

Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, were surprised when their bus passed a sign Monday that said “Welcome to Connecticut.”

The First Student bus company says a new driver punched the right address but wrong city into a GPS while transporting students. Instead of heading to the school in Providence, she drove toward Sterling, Connecticut, a 30-mile difference.

Students were surprised to see on their GPS that they were headed far from the city and began texting their parents pictures of the rural area they were in.

The wrong-way bus ride went on for nearly an hour, long enough for at least one parent to track the bus down and demand their child be let off.

The bus driver did not let any students off and called police, who responded to sort out the incident. It turned out the driver was just unfamiliar with the route and followed her GPS, which she believed was taking her to the correct location.

Police say the children were never in any danger and no one was being kidnapped. A detective escorted the bus back to Providence.

The students were upset and late to class but safe.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

