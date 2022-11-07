Tuten Park to reopen on Nov. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the reopening of Tuten Park on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

The City will hold will be a reopening ceremony at 10 a.m.

In 2005 Tuten Park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Rita, losing 80% of its trees in the storm. The park was reopened after 12 years in 2019 with new nature trails, an outdoor classroom, and a wildlife pond.

However, the park would be closed once again following the 2020 hurricane season after sustaining heavy damage during Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Recently, the park has been part of the #ReTreeLC initiative which has been replanting trees across the Lake Charles area that were damaged in the 2020 storms.

During the reopening ceremony, the City plans to relaunch its popular Nature in Focus series which will begin in 2023.

Tuten Park is located on 3801 Nelson Rd.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.