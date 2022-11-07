50/50 Thursdays
Teen Report: Seniors prep to vote in their first election

By James Broussard
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is one of the 15 states that allow teens as young as 16 years old to pre-register to vote. That means this election marks the first time many teens will be voting. That’s why Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones has been speaking to High School students about why the stakes are high for their voting group.

Jones was recently at College Street Vocational Center in Lake Charles explaining the importance of their civic duty, “The youth voters really have a bigger stake than anybody else in as far as demographic over time. Decisions that are made by politicians affect our younger generation more than our older generations.”

Talking to the teens now eligible to vote, the issues they’re concerned with vary. But, there is a general consensus on which problems concern them.

Mason Firmature is a senior at Barbe High School who says, “So, I think the biggest issues that our generation cares about would be like stuff involving our well-being. Like if it would help us or harm us. And they’re just not informed very well about that kind of stuff.”

That lack of information is what some students said will keep them from going to the polls.

Isabelle Maulden is a senior at Iowa High School who said, “I don’t plan on voting until I get out of high school because then I would be more prepared on voting and who I vote for.”

Lynn Jones says it’s never too early or late to become an informed voter. And for teens, that’s something they can start on now, ”But not only is it important for younger voters to register to vote, but also to go vote and be informed. And when I say that, I mean they need to research what’s on the ballot. The candidates, the propositions, and whatever they have on the ballot.”

And that’s exactly what Sam Houston High School senior Mason Jeffers is doing, “I’m going to start researching the people on the ballot and I’m going to try and find the best option.”

The easiest way to research what and who is on the ballot for each election is through the Geaux Vote app and website.

Lynn Jones explained, “This app will tell you where you’re registered to vote, if you’re registered to vote, and what’s on your ballot. And it’ll actually let you select your choices on that. And you can bring that with you on Election Day. And it also tells you where the precincts are that you should be voting in.”

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s website shows that Louisiana has more registered voters than ever before, with approximately 87% of eligible voters registered and ready to participate in the election process.

Mason Jeffers says, “If everybody, like every citizen, doesn’t vote and there isn’t enough information to make accurate decisions about what the population thinks.”

And Lynn Jones stresses, “It can directly affect your pocketbook. It can affect your health, and it can affect the quality of your life. So voting is extremely important. And a lot of people say, well, my vote doesn’t matter. It doesn’t count. I can’t tell you how many times that I have elections that have come down to one vote. And it does make a difference.”

