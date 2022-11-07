SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 6, 2022.

Lacie Chere Olivier, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Anthony Paul Deshotel, 53, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gerard Christopher Earl Conner, 37, Jennings: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Timothy John Stoutes Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; contempt of court (2 charges); broken tail lamps; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Thomas James Sonnier, 42, Reeves: Battery of the infirm; aggravated assault with a firearm (3 charges); aggravated battery (2 charges); property damage under $1,000.

Derrick L. Burnworth, 44, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); must have working brake lights and turn signals; theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Lyndon Brock Hartwell, 34, Vinton: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault with a firearm; battery.

Nicole LynnKowalski Bellon, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

