Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Rouses Market will be giving away turkeys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 to veterans, active duty and reservists.

They will be donating a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID.

You can visit Rouses Market at 5655 Nelson Rd. to receive a turkey.

