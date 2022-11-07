50/50 Thursdays
Rep. Higgins attempts to hold off fellow Republican, hold Congressional seat

Holden Hoggatt
Holden Hoggatt(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Clay Higgins, R-LA, is well known in Louisiana for his image as a tough talking former officer, and the incumbent has won multiple elections running on that platform.

Higgins needs 50 percent of the vote on election night in Louisiana’s open primary to avoid a runoff election.

The system pits Higgins against democrats and fellow republicans at the same time. Higgins most well-funded republican opponent, Holden Hoggatt, is attempting to use Higgins boisterous personality against him in a series of ads.

“The district deserves someone who will work hard, will build consensus, be able to have a seat at the table, act like an adult and not embarrass us,” Hoggatt said.

Louisiana Monroe Professor Pearson Cross said he is not sold that attacking Higgins antics is an effective message.

“The 3rd District apparently likes the antics,” Cross said. “They like the tough talk. They like the idea that Higgins is a devout man.”

Cross believes Hoggatt could have a chance to unseat Higgins if he makes it to a runoff. But traditionally, one democrat and one republican advance in open primaries when no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote.”

“The chances of him actually making it to a runoff are less because of the open primary system, and the likelihood that a Democrat will advance,” Cross said.

Higgins has won both his previous elections without needing a runoff election. Cross expects that to be the case this year as well. If no candidate wins 50 percent of the vote, there will be a runoff election between the two highest finishing candidates Dec 10.

