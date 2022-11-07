Operation Christmas Child returns to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse will be taking donations at drop-off locations across the country including seven right here in Southwest Louisiana.

Anyone can pack a shoebox with school supplies, hygiene items, and fun toys for children across the world who may have never received a gift for Christmas.

To donate, just use any standard-size shoe box, label it for a boy or girl with an approximate age (from 2-14), and fill it with age-appropriate gifts and school supplies, and hygiene items. Please do not include any liquids or perishables.

Samaritan’s Purse says a donation of $10 will also cover shipping and project costs.

Drop-off locations will open on Nov. 14 and continue to receive donations through Nov. 21.

You can find your nearest drop-off location in the list below:

Life United Church on 1800 E College St. in Lake Charles

First Baptist Jennings on 1001 N Cary Ave. in Jennings

The Grand Church on 205 1st Ave. in Kinder

Trinity Baptist Church on 505 N Beglis Pkwy. in Sulphur

First Baptist Gillis on 678 Topsy Rd. in Gillis

First Baptist DeQuincy on 201 S Pine St. in DeQuincy

First Baptist Longville on 214 Longville Rd. in Longville

