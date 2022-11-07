50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Operation Christmas Child returns to SWLA

Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child(KLTV)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse will be taking donations at drop-off locations across the country including seven right here in Southwest Louisiana.

Anyone can pack a shoebox with school supplies, hygiene items, and fun toys for children across the world who may have never received a gift for Christmas.

To donate, just use any standard-size shoe box, label it for a boy or girl with an approximate age (from 2-14), and fill it with age-appropriate gifts and school supplies, and hygiene items. Please do not include any liquids or perishables.

Samaritan’s Purse says a donation of $10 will also cover shipping and project costs.

Drop-off locations will open on Nov. 14 and continue to receive donations through Nov. 21.

You can find your nearest drop-off location in the list below:

  • Life United Church on 1800 E College St. in Lake Charles
  • First Baptist Jennings on 1001 N Cary Ave. in Jennings
  • The Grand Church on 205 1st Ave. in Kinder
  • Trinity Baptist Church on 505 N Beglis Pkwy. in Sulphur
  • First Baptist Gillis on 678 Topsy Rd. in Gillis
  • First Baptist DeQuincy on 201 S Pine St. in DeQuincy
  • First Baptist Longville on 214 Longville Rd. in Longville

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

La. to provide $1K tutoring voucher to help kids learn to read
There is a traffic alert.
Alternating lane closures overnight on US 171 southbound and northbound
LSU football crowd registers on seismograph
LSU win over Alabama loud enough to register on seismograph
KPLC 7 News at Noon