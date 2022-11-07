50/50 Thursdays
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling

Peaceful protest scheduled Monday evening where Kittling died
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling.

KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.

A protest rally is being held Monday, Nov. 7, in honor of Kittling, set to take place at 5 p.m. at the corner of 7th and Broadway streets in Alexandria.

The peaceful protest is organized by Guillot Jr., in conjunction with Kittling’s family.

Protest rally in honor of Derrick Kittling
Protest rally in honor of Derrick Kittling(Norris Guillot Jr.)

