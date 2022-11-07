Man arrested after crashing vehicle at Fort Polk

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB/VPSO) - A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and crashing his vehicle at Fort Polk.

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Ray Stolzle was seen driving recklessly at speeds over 100 mph onto oncoming traffic on November 4, around 5:16 p.m. on Hwy 10.

VPSO Deputies, Officers with the Leesville Police Department, Officers with the New Llano Police Department and LSP Troopers pursued the vehicle as it traveled from Highway 10 turning North on Highway 171.

Stolzle allegedly called called 911 several times to report that a deputy was chasing him, but he didn’t believe the deputy was “really a cop”.

The chase continued onto Entrance Road and into residential areas before Stolzle drove into oncoming traffic to pass through the exit lane of the main Entrance Point onto the Fort Polk Military Base, without stopping. Military Police joined in the pursuit.

Stolzle wrecked his vehicle on post and attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody and transported to the Vernon Parish Jail.

Louisiana State Police Troopers charged Stolzle with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one count of reckless operation of a vehicle, one count aggravated flight from an officer, one count of no passing zones, one count of general speed law and one count of tail lamps required.

It was also learned that Stolzle’s vehicle was responsible for property damage on Webster Maricle Road in Pitkin. A witness saw Stolzle’s vehicle leave the road and travel through her yard at high speed. The witness indicated that the vehicle struck several road signs and lost a passenger side mirror.

The resident said that the vehicle was traveling through the yard towards her, forcing her to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle. She said that in doing so she injured her leg.

Stolzle remains in the VPSO jail at this time as bond has not been set and additional charges by VPSO and Ft Polk Officials are expected.

Stolzle was granted early release from the Louisiana Department of Corrections in 2018 under the Justice Reinvestment Act, which was passed at that time by the Louisiana Legislature.

All persons are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

