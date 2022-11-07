50/50 Thursdays
Local matchups in the 2022 LHSAA High School Football Playoffs

The 2022 LHSAA football playoffs begin Friday, November 10.
The 2022 LHSAA football playoffs begin Friday, November 10.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 LHSAA football playoffs begin Friday, November 10.

Here are the matchups for all SWLA teams in the Bi-District round.

Division I (Non-Select)

  • #4 Southside: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.

Division II (Non-Select)

  • #1 Iowa: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.
  • #24 Pearl River @ #9 Leesville
  • #25 Jennings @ #8 Plaquemine
  • #21 Northwest @ #12 Iota
  • #22 DeRidder @ #11 St. Martinville
  • #26 Rayne @ #7 Church Point
  • #18 Eunice @ #15 Erath

Division III (Non-Select)

  • #24 Red River @ #9 Rosepine
  • #25 Westlake @ #8 Pine
  • #28 Lakeside @ #5 Ayoyelles

Division IV (Non-Select)

  • #17 East Beauregard @ #16 General Trass
  • #24 Varnado @ #9 Welsh
  • #21 Franklin @ #12 Oakdale
  • #20 Gueydan @ #13 Oberlin
  • #4 Basile: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.
  • #19 LaSalle @ #14 Grand Lake
  • #22 Lake Arthur @ #11 Arcadia
  • #23 Elton @ #10 East Feliciana

Division II (Select)

  • #8 Carencro: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.
  • #24 Northside @ #9 St. Louis Catholic

Division III (Select)

  • #19 Lake Charles College Prep @ #14 N.I. Catholic

