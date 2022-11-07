Local matchups in the 2022 LHSAA High School Football Playoffs
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 LHSAA football playoffs begin Friday, November 10.
Here are the matchups for all SWLA teams in the Bi-District round.
Division I (Non-Select)
- #4 Southside: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.
Division II (Non-Select)
- #1 Iowa: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.
- #24 Pearl River @ #9 Leesville
- #25 Jennings @ #8 Plaquemine
- #21 Northwest @ #12 Iota
- #22 DeRidder @ #11 St. Martinville
- #26 Rayne @ #7 Church Point
- #18 Eunice @ #15 Erath
Division III (Non-Select)
- #24 Red River @ #9 Rosepine
- #25 Westlake @ #8 Pine
- #28 Lakeside @ #5 Ayoyelles
Division IV (Non-Select)
- #17 East Beauregard @ #16 General Trass
- #24 Varnado @ #9 Welsh
- #21 Franklin @ #12 Oakdale
- #20 Gueydan @ #13 Oberlin
- #4 Basile: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.
- #19 LaSalle @ #14 Grand Lake
- #22 Lake Arthur @ #11 Arcadia
- #23 Elton @ #10 East Feliciana
Division II (Select)
- #8 Carencro: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.
- #24 Northside @ #9 St. Louis Catholic
Division III (Select)
- #19 Lake Charles College Prep @ #14 N.I. Catholic
