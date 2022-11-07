Local matchups in the 2022 LHSAA High School Football Playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 LHSAA football playoffs begin Friday, November 10.

Here are the matchups for all SWLA teams in the Bi-District round.

Division I (Non-Select)

#4 Southside: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.

Division II (Non-Select)

#1 Iowa: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.

#24 Pearl River @ #9 Leesville

#25 Jennings @ #8 Plaquemine

#21 Northwest @ #12 Iota

#22 DeRidder @ #11 St. Martinville

#26 Rayne @ #7 Church Point

#18 Eunice @ #15 Erath

Division III (Non-Select)

#24 Red River @ #9 Rosepine

#25 Westlake @ #8 Pine

#28 Lakeside @ #5 Ayoyelles

Division IV (Non-Select)

#17 East Beauregard @ #16 General Trass

#24 Varnado @ #9 Welsh

#21 Franklin @ #12 Oakdale

#20 Gueydan @ #13 Oberlin

#4 Basile: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.

#19 LaSalle @ #14 Grand Lake

#22 Lake Arthur @ #11 Arcadia

#23 Elton @ #10 East Feliciana

Division II (Select)

#8 Carencro: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round.

#24 Northside @ #9 St. Louis Catholic

Division III (Select)

#19 Lake Charles College Prep @ #14 N.I. Catholic

