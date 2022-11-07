50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

La. to provide $1K tutoring voucher to help kids learn to read

The new program is called The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program.
(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The State of Louisiana is launching a new program that will provide families with a $1,000 tutoring voucher to help children learn how to read.

The Louisiana Department of Education announced the program, called the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program after the late Baton Rouge State Representative, on Monday, Nov. 7.

The program will provide vouchers to families of eligible K-5 public school students.

The Louisiana Department of Education has invested $40 million to fund the program as part of the state’s comprehensive strategy to combat Louisiana’s literacy crisis.

The program is the result of Act 415 of the 2021 Legislative Session (RS 17:4032.1).

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley and State Representatives Jason Hughes and Scott McKnight will participate in a brief presentation, make remarks, and answer questions about the launch of the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program during a virtual press conference scheduled for 11 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue