Judge approves $12.5 million settlement for Bob Dean’s evacuated nursing home patients

Class-action lawsuit approved for families of Bob Dean nursing home residents
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge approved a class-action lawsuit Monday (Nov. 7) over nursing home owner Bob Dean’s deadly evacuation of residents during Hurricane Ida.

Attorneys on both sides have been arguing over Dean’s worth and what he should pay to the families of those who suffered.

Judge Michael Mentz’s ruling calls for patients to receive about $12.5 million in insurance funds. A special master has been appointed to divvy up the money among 843 patients, minus 22.5% in attorney fees.

Dean is facing criminal charges in multiple states for the botched evacuation of seven of his nursing home properties to what was described as a “nightmarish” warehouse in Independence. Residents were forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor without adequate staff and poor sanitation. Dean pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Seven people died.

Last month, a judge in Georgia appointed Dean’s wife, Karen Dean, as his emergency guardian after medical records determined he was diagnosed with dementia, short-term memory issues, and bipolar disorder.

Dean, unlikely to testify, has not given any sworn statements on the evacuation so far.

