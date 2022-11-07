Heart of Hospice hosts Celebration of Life event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Amphitheater was glowing for the Celebration of Life.

Attendees placed a luminary on the stage of the amphitheater in honor of their special someone.

The luminaries were decorated with a loved ones name and special messages.

Many were emotional during the celebration.

“It’s important for all of us to remember our loved ones, and when you think about funeral homes, you think about hospice and those are scary things. We want people to know that while it’s a part of life, it should be a celebration. It should be a reason to come together to remember the good times. To celebrate the amazing life and memories that you’ve gotten to have,” account manager at Heart of Hospice, Kate Richard said.

Heart of Hospice and Johnson Family Funeral Home joined together to help families remember their loved ones.

