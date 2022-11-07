50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unseasonably warm start to the week will end with heavy coats by the weekend

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tale of two seasons will be theme of our forecast over the next several days as we start off with highs in the 80s for the first few days this week and then a big plunge in the numbers arrives by the end of the week as a big tumble in temperatures arrives late Friday with highs by this weekend likely not getting much above the 50s!

The warm half of the week stays dry with not much, if any, rain accompanying the arrival of the front on Friday. That said, post-frontal showers will be possible on Saturday. Rain chances combined with the tumbling temperatures will make for a rather raw feel to the day on Saturday, especially if clouds also keep the sunshine limited.

Next week brings an unsettled pattern as a series of upper-level disturbances combine with the much cooler air in place. Daily rain chances remain possible most of next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight! Brr…….

Meanwhile, Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic and will eventually move toward the eastern Florida peninsula later this week. Hurricane Watches are already posted for the eastern peninsula with landfall possible by Wednesday night as a category 1 hurricane! After that, an eventual turn up the eastern seaboard through the weekend will carry it away from the rest of the Gulf Coast but could bring nor’easter conditions up the East Coast of the U.S. through the weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

