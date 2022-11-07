50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Elizabeth mayoral candidates outline plans to grow the town

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With many across Southwest Louisiana preparing to head to the polls on Nov. 8, four candidates are vying for mayor in the town of Elizabeth.

The candidates are Tina Coleman, Swen Rortvedt, Stacy Haymon, and the current Mayor Mandy Green. Three of the candidates were available to speak with KPLC regarding projects they’d like to work on in the town such as an updated sewer system and renovations around the town.

Incumbent Mayor Green says, “My goal is to upgrade our sewer system, it’s out of date, it’s 40-something years old. We only supply sewer to only about 100 residents here in Elizabeth, the rest have to have their own sewage system. That’s the main thing, is to make sure our infrastructures are updated, to proceed forward on the goals I originally set out for. We’re going to update our park equipment, road improvement, business development...those are just some things I’d like to achieve.”

Swen Rortvedt outlined his plans, “There’s a lot of things, but in reality, it’s step by step. One of the things is the sign out front is rotten. First impressions are everything. As for the water system, I mean it’s an old city and it’s probably going to take a pretty big grant to replace a bunch of lines but that’s something I’d like to accomplish.”

Tina Coleman also noted the sewer system was a priority, “The biggest project is probably going to be our sewer system. I know that there have been trials at getting a grant for that and it was not done successfully. I would like to re-approach that in a different manner and try to get that done so we can broaden our community. I would like to, I know they’ve already started restoring our city hall, and I want to continue to be on top of that and get that done. We also received a grant to redo the park and I want to get that fulfilled and watch that grow.”

The word “change” was something all three candidates spoke about saying they want to see Elizabeth grow.

Mayor Green says, “I’m just excited what the future of Elizabeth, the progress that we’ve made, and whether I’m in office, or whoever steps into office, I still have an interest in doing what’s right for this community so I will still continue to be here.”

Swen Rortvedt said it’s all about family, “I believe it’s time for change. There’s a lot of things that I think could happen for families. That’s what I’m about is families and getting families back together.”

Tina Coleman says, “I’ve told everybody, I’m not a politician, but I have heart. That’s all I can offer is my heart and that I care about the people. I want to be the voice for the people. That’s the only reason why I’m running.”

Candidate Stacy Haymon is not running under a specific party and was not available for an interview. However, she told KPLC that she’s also an advocate for positive change in Elizabeth.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather starts the week, next front arrives by next weekend
Elizabeth mayoral candidates outline plans to grow the town
Elizabeth mayoral candidates outline plans to grow the town
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 6, 2022
I-10 West closed at Opelousas St due to two 18-wheeler crash
I-10 re-opened following two 18-wheeler crashes