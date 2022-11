Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022.

The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m.

CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with the usual transportation plans.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.