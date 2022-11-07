50/50 Thursdays
CPSO: Intoxicated driver fired at stranger, his car at August Dr. park

Donnell Stephenson
Donnell Stephenson(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a stranger, disabling his car and stealing from the car at a local park, authorities say.

Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to shots fired at a park on August Drive around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 and spoke to witnesses of the incident.

Donnell Stephenson, 62, approached a man he did not know at the park, began yelling at him, pulled out a firearm and shot at him, said Kayla Vincent of CPSO.

The victim fled on foot and Stephenson shot at his car, disabling it, Vincent said. Stephenson then reportedly returned to his own car and followed the victim, continuing to shoot at him.

Stephenson drove back to the victim’s car, shot through the window and stole a bag from the car, Vincent said.

The victim fled the park on foot and was not injured in the shooting, Vincent said.

A breathalyzer test showed that the suspect was intoxicated over the legal limit, Vincent said. Stephenson was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following counts:

  • Aggravated assault with a firearm
  • Illegal discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence
  • Illegal possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone
  • Simple burglary
  • Simple criminal property damage
  • Theft under $1,000
  • DWI.

He is held on $65,000 bond.

