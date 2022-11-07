50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Brian Kelly to recap Alabama win; preview game against Arkansas

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s thrilling overtime victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide and will preview the upcoming matchup against Arkansas.

Following the 32-31 win against Alabama, LSU moved up to the No. 7 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

RELATED STORIES
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in OT on gutsy two-point conversion
LSU moves up several spots in latest AP Top 25 poll

LSU will travel to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

mcneese vs eiu
McNeese breaks four game losing streak against Eastern Illinois
LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in OT on gutsy two-point conversion
Cowboys see success in late half situations in final scrimmage of fall camp
McNeese looks for second win in matchup with Eastern Illinois