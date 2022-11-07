50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

BBB warns of Medicare scams during open enrollment

(WLUC)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Medicare open enrollment is here, which means scams are back. The Better Business Bureau wants you to know that these scammers are keeping a close eye on our senior citizens.

Scammers may call saying they need to get information if that person is participating in Medicare.

This is either a scammer trying to take your personal information, or it’s somebody trying to sell you a supplement separate from Medicare.

While it might not be a scam, it may be misleading.

RELATED STORY
Things to watch out for when shopping on social media apps this holiday season
Does that viral TikTok hack actually save you cash at the pump?

Take time to investigate that company and make sure it’s not going to cancel out your Medicare and that it will complement it.

Be cautious and understand that Medicare is never going to call you on the phone. You will have to reach out to them.

“As a senior citizen you need to do your homework and investigate but understand that they’re never going to call you and of course, before you give out any personal information, call us,” said Carmen Million, President, and CEO of South Central Louisiana BBB. “I mean I know sometimes it’s hard to get a hold of the Medicare office but you can call the Better Business Bureau and we will look into it and determine who it is that’s contacting you.”

If you’re not computer savvy, Million said it’s good idea to have somebody with you that’s a little more up-to-date on technology. You don’t want to do it by yourself if you’re unsure.

Also, watch out for people reaching out on Facebook. You might have a friend saying they got a great deal for Medicare.

Never respond to a pop-up like that even if it’s someone you think you know.

Call that person and see if they sent you the message.

When in doubt check with the BBB or Medicare.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Parent claims child was left on a Calcasieu Parish School bus
Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage
Teen Report: Seniors prep to vote in their first election
Teen Report: Seniors prep to vote in their first election
Health Headlines: Beating the odds with a successful double lung transplant
Health Headlines: Beating the odds with a successful double lung transplant
a Foggy start
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather starts the week, next front arrives by next weekend