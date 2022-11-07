50/50 Thursdays
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe...
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Sunday for an abducted 13-year-old from San Antonio.

Joanna Luna and is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds. She was last seen Aug. 20 wearing a dark gray T-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides.

Law enforcement officials believe she is with 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez who has been named a suspect in her disappearance. He is identified as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, no other description given.

A UHaul bearing an Arizona license plate with a license number of AE44935 was previously announced as the vehicle they were in, but it has since been found.

Anyone with information can contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

