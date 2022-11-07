Alternating lane closures overnight on US 171 southbound and northbound

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced alternating lane closures on U.S. 171 southbound and northbound from 7 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The closures are for permanent striping operations. There is an 11-foot width restriction.

DOTD is asking drivers to drive with caution throughout the construction site and watch for workers and their equipment.

For more information: Call 511, or visit www.511la.org.

