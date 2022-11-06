50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 5, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 5, 2022.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Joshua Lynn Ducre, 43, Lake Charles: Two counts contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.

Michael Joseph Williams, 43, Sulphur: Violations of stop signs and yield signs; operating vehicle with suspended license; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kelli Brooke Garrett, 25, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Sterling Edwards, 66, Lake Charles: Entry and remaining in a forbidden place.

James Matthew Rush, 32, Denham Springs: Instate detainer.

Joshua Ray Price, 40, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Joseph Jay Duhon, 23, Lake Charles: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a firearm; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damge to property less than $1,000.

Ken Curtis Wiggins, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Leonard Dwayne Breaux, 46, Sulphur: Operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offenses; third offense operating while intoxicated.

John Henry Pete, 66, Iowa: Two counts contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; 1st offense possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Donnell Stephenson, 62, Lake Charles: First offense operating while intoxicated; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; firearm-free zone.

