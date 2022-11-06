McNeese breaks four game losing streak against Eastern Illinois

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers for an out of conference game Saturday night.

Starting things off, the Cowboys getting on the board first with a 39 yard field goal by Garrison Smith, bringing the score to 3-0 Cowboys. On their next possession, the Cowboys were driving for the end zone again....Ryan Roberts hands the ball off to Deonta McMahon to get the first down and then some... Next play...Ryan Roberts passes to Deota McMahon who throws it to Jon McCall who gets it in the end zone for the Cowboy’s first touchdown of the night 10-0 Cowboys.

At halftime the Cowboys had a 19-7 lead and the final score was 29-17 as the Cowboys get ready to face Houston Baptist in Houston, Texas next week.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.