50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

I-10 West closed at Opelousas St due to two 18-wheeler crash

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West is closed at the Opelousas Street exit due to a vehicle fire.

Two 18-wheelers crashed near the Enterprise Blvd exit, with one of the vehicles becoming engulfed in flames, according to Louisiana State Police.

Both westbound lanes are closed due to the crash, LSP said. The eastbound lanes will also be closed to ensure the safety of motorists.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at the I-10 / I-210 split (Lake Charles / milepost 34) and all eastbound traffic is being diverted at the I-10 / I-210 split (Sulphur / milepost 27) for an undetermined amount of time, LCPD said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

I-10 West closed at Opelousas Street
I-10 West is closed at the Opelousas Street exit due to a vehicle fire.
American Legion One hosted a Veterans breakfast and coat drive.
American Legion One hosts Veterans breakfast
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather starts the week, next front arrives by next weekend
The sixth annual Battle of the Bows event took place in Jennings on Saturday, November 5.
Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings