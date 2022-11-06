I-10 West closed at Opelousas St due to two 18-wheeler crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West is closed at the Opelousas Street exit due to a vehicle fire.

Two 18-wheelers crashed near the Enterprise Blvd exit, with one of the vehicles becoming engulfed in flames, according to Louisiana State Police.

Both westbound lanes are closed due to the crash, LSP said. The eastbound lanes will also be closed to ensure the safety of motorists.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at the I-10 / I-210 split (Lake Charles / milepost 34) and all eastbound traffic is being diverted at the I-10 / I-210 split (Sulphur / milepost 27) for an undetermined amount of time, LCPD said.

