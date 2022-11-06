Hope Christian School hosts annual holiday market

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Hope Christian School’s annual holiday market returned to reel in the holiday sprit.

It was a chance to get started on Christmas shopping or even to get a little something for yourself, from over 30 local vendors with items ranging from sweet treats to decorations.

Linda Foreman is the Hope Christian School administrator and helps run the market.

“We get lots of good vendors so we like to say shop local so we have all the people coming out and just supporting the locals,” Foreman said.

Foreman said shoppers have been turning out for 13 years, making it a holiday tradition.

“Super excited, it’s grown a little more each year and now we’re a brand people know that we’re here and they look forward to it each year,” Foreman said.

Hope Christian School encourages all their students to participate in the market and this year one alum came back, this time selling his own books.

“This school always helped me get my name out with writing she even let me have my own free booth last year and i came back and decided to do my own personal booth this year,” Hope School alum Christian Ramirez said.

Santa was at the market to take photos with the children and hear what they hope to find under their tree this year.

With the holiday season well upon us, there’s plenty to be excited about.

“It’s my favorite time of the year just getting people together and pretty much just spending time with family,” Foreman said.

