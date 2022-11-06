50/50 Thursdays
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in OT on gutsy two-point conversion

LSU tight end Mason Taylor hauls in a touchdown against No. 6 Alabama.
LSU tight end Mason Taylor hauls in a touchdown against No. 6 Alabama.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) now controls their own destiny in the SEC West as they took down No. 6 Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) 32-31 in overtime on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Brian Kelly made the gutsy decision to go for two after Jayden Daniels scored from 25-yards out on their first play of overtime. Daniels connected with true freshman Mason Taylor who scored the game-winner on the two-point conversion.

Taylor also scored late in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead. Alabama and Bryce Young would march down the field to kick the game-tying field goal to send it to overtime.

Daniels threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and added 95 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

The Tigers’ defense kept Young and the Alabama offense out of sync all game. Young finished the game with 328 yards passing and completed 25-of-51 passes with an interception and a touchdown. The Tide were just 6-for-16 on third downs.

LSU will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

