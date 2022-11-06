FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather starts the week, next front arrives by next weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re a fan of warmer weather, you’ll really enjoy the next few days. As we begin our work week on Monday, upper-level high pressure will begin to build over the area. This means we’ll continue to see mainly sunny skies with temperatures that rise into the mid 80′s for highs, which is roughly 10 degrees above normal! Low temperatures will only fall into the mid-to-upper 60′s as well. In addition, dew points will stay in the 60′s, meaning we will have some mugginess to go along with these temperatures.

High pressure builds over the area and brings temps in the mid 80's through Tuesday (KPLC)

These conditions are expected to last through Wednesday as that’s how long the high pressure system figures to hang around for. Afterwards, the high begins to weaken and our temperatures lower into the upper 70′s to near 80 for Thursday and Friday, still a few degrees above normal. So we’ll have good weather for any outdoor activities and evening plans this week as rain chances remain largely out of the forecast, though some humidity sticks around for Monday and Tuesday.

As we approach next weekend, that’s when we’re tracking the next cold front. The timing of the frontal passage appears to be sometime later Friday night or early Saturday morning. It does not appear likely to bring much in the way of rain with it, but it will push temperatures down below normal for the weekend. High temperatures by next weekend may only stay in the 60′s, while low temperatures seem likely to dip down into the 40′s. So the weekend will feature excellent weather for outdoor plans though Saturday may end up on the breezy side.

In the tropics we’re still watching a disturbance north of Puerto Rico. At this point, it is looking likely to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm over the next few days as it begins to move towards the Southeastern United States. For us in SW Louisiana, it’s nothing to worry about as the cold front next weekend is likely to steer it first towards Florida and then up the East Coast. Of course, we’ll still watch it in case anything changes.

A disturbance north of Puerto Rico is likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm this week. It poses NO threat to SW Louisiana at this time. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

